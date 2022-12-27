 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Rising input costs send wholesale milk prices up 10.2% in flush season

Ayush Khar
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

Various factors such as the onset of the lumpy skin disease in cattle and a fodder shortage have raised the input costs for milk production which in turn has increased the cost of milk and dairy products.

Milk

India is in the middle of the flush season for milk production which runs from October to March. Wholesale milk prices increased 10.2 percent on-year in December 2022 against a marginal rise in general month-on-month wholesale prices at 0.6 percent, according to a report by ICCI.

Various factors such as the onset of the lumpy skin disease in cattle and a fodder shortage have raised the input costs for milk production which in turn has increased the cost of milk and dairy products.

Also Read: Unable to order butter? Here’s why

Rising temperatures, shifting focus 

A warm Rabi season led to a drop in the production of wheat this year. The demand for maize from ethanol and starch makers and the trend of growing cereals led to a shortage in the production of wheat and maize which are used as fodder. According to a report by the Business Standard which cited industry experts, a rise in the price of wheat led to farmers underfeeding cattle which in turn contributed to a drop in per-animal milk production in this flush season.

A report by ICRA predicts a contraction in the operating profit margins of Indian dairy companies in FY2023 due to cost-side pressures as feed and fodder prices account for 70-80 percent of the milk production costs.