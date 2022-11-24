 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private capex reviving, time to focus on demand drivers: CEA Nageswaran

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Nov 24, 2022

Internal drivers of demand are looking constructive and positive, resilient, the CEA said

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

India’s private sector capital expenditure is improving after several years and but the country must focus on internal drivers of demand as the world remains in a so-called poly crisis, according to the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser.

“We need to be cautious about the export outlook for us in the coming years and concentrate on internal drivers of demand,” V Anantha Nageswaran said on November 24 at the SBI Banking & Economic Conclave. “However, internal drivers of demand are looking constructive and positive, resilient. Reinvigorated investment cycle, strengthened financial system, and structural reforms are paving the way for medium term growth to continue.”

The government is expected to present its budget for the next financial year on February 1 amid expectations that it would continue with its infrastructure spending to boost medium-term growth. Poly crisis refers to the multiple simultaneous entangled crises that the world is facing right now.

Growth outlook

India’s growth could be closer to 6.5 percent in the remainder of the decade, the official said.

Economists’ projections for gross domestic product growth for 2022-23 of between 6.5 percent to 7 percent are reasonable, the chief economic adviser said, adding that risks to next fiscal year’s estimate of 6 percent growth are to the upside.