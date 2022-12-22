 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No spending spree likely in last full Indian budget before 2024 election: Poll

Reuters
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

Breaking a tradition of government borrowing and spending, especially during an election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has, since coming to power in 2014, largely stuck to a path of fiscal consolidation.

The Indian government will focus on fiscal consolidation in its Feb. 1 budget, the last full one before a 2024 general election, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said slowing economic growth would limit it from spending more.

But the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected government finances, pushing the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 to a record 9.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), significantly higher than the budgeted 3.5%.

A fiscal deficit of 6.9% for 2021-22 and an expected 6.4% for 2022-23 were expected to be followed by a further fall in the next fiscal year.

The median forecast from 37 economists polled from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 was for the government to limit borrowing to 6.0% of GDP in 2023-24 - well above the historic average of 4%-5%. Predictions ranged from 5.7% to 6.8%.

"We have global economic slowdown concerns and that will have ripple effects on the Indian economy. So the scope for progressive spending ... as a factor to drive growth is limited," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, who said the focus would be on capital expenditure.