New tractor emission standard to impact 7-8% of domestic volume: ICRA

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

A big proportion of the overall industry, less than 50 horse power (HP), constituting around 92 per cent of sales in FY22 would continue to be governed by Bharat Stage TREM IIIA norms, ICRA said in a statement.

The new emission standard, Bharat Stage TREM IV, for tractors of engine power of over 50 horse power set to kick in from January 2023, will impact around 7-8 per cent of the domestic volume and manufacturers are expected to gradually pass the cost increases to customers, according to ratings agency ICRA.

The implementation of the revised emission norms for the over 50-HP segment were initially slated to be implemented from October 2020, but was deferred multiple times with the government taking cognisance of industry representations amid the disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

"India remains a medium-to-high HP tractor market, with around 80 per cent of the sales coming from the 30-50 HP categories.

"The revised emission norms applicable from January 2023 would apply only to more than 50 HP tractors, impacting around 7-8 per cent of the overall industry volumes," ICRA Vice President, Corporate Ratings Rohan Kanwar Gupta said.

The technological know-how to meet the revised norms has been readily available with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as the export models are already meeting the evolved emission norms, he added.