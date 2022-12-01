 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Manufacturing PMI edges up to 55.7 in November, cost pressures soften considerably

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

The manufacturing PMI has come in above 50 for the 17th month in a row

Representative image

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to gain momentum in November, while cost pressures for the sector eased "considerably".

According to the S&P Global, India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index edged up to 55.7 from 55.3 in October, data released on December 1 showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

This is the 17th consecutive 50-plus print for the manufacturing PMI.

"It was business as usual for goods producers, who lifted production volumes to the greatest extent in three months amid impressive evidence of demand resilience. New orders and exports expanded markedly in the latest month," noted Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Survey participants were also strongly confident in both the buoyancy of demand for their goods and their ability to further lift production in 2023. The level of positive sentiment recorded in November was the best in nearly eight years," De Lima added.