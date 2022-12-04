 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India can sustain 9% GDP growth for many years: EAC member Sanjeev Sanyal

Dec 04, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST

Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal on Sunday said India is capable of sustaining an economic growth of 9 per cent for many years, even as he asserted that a high sustained GDP growth rate is key for the world to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at a side event of the first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency here, the economist said India has a per capita income of only USD 2,200 and that has been achieved after several years of very high growth rate.

"Particularly for the Global South, sustaining high GDP growth rate is critical to achieving SDGs and without that, all we are doing will be re-distributing poverty.

"Even for relatively advanced countries, most of them have very high debt levels. For them also, sustained high level of GDP growth will be very important," he said.

Sanyal was speaking at the first side event of the India's G20 presidency and the topic was 'Transforming lives: Accelerating implementation of SDGs'.

Adopted in 2015 by the UN General Assembly, the SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals "for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future" that are intended to be achieved by 2030.