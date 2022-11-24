 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

'Highly doable' for Centre to cut fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: MPC's Ashima Goyal

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

While the latest data shows the Indian government is on track to meet the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year, questions have been raised about whether the medium-term target of 4.5 percent will be achieved

Ashima Goyal

It is "highly doable" for the Centre to lower its fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26, Ashima Goyal, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

"In emerging markets, you have much higher growth rates. If your G (growth rate) is greater than your R, your real interest rate, then the denominator is rising and the (fiscal) deficit, debt ratios, everything comes down," Goyal said on November 24 while speaking at State Bank of India's Banking and Economics Conclave.

"So as long as growth is greater than R, there is not too much volatility in R, there is not too much volatility in the exchange rate, that is going to bring down deficits and debt. So this 2 percent reduction, whatever it is, is highly doable,” Goyal added.

The Indian government has set itself a medium-term fiscal consolidation target of lowering the annual fiscal deficit to below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26. With the Centre's target set at 6.4 percent of GDP for the current financial year, the fiscal deficit must be cut by 190 basis points over the next three financial years.

As per the latest data available from the Controller General of Accounts, the Centre's fiscal deficit stood at 37 percent of the full-year target in the first half of 2022-23, indicating it is well on track to meet this year's aim.

However, questions have been raised about the medium-term target of 4.5 percent, with Fitch Ratings recently saying the lack of clarity on the revenue and expenditure dynamics during the consolidation phase meant it does not expect the Centre to meet this goal.