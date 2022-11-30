 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GDP growth falls to 6.3% in July-September, meets expectations

Siddharth Upasani
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

At 6.3 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll.

In terms of Gross Value Added, or GVA, the growth in July-September was 5.6 percent, down from 12.7 percent in April-June and 8.3 percent in the same quarter last year.

In nominal terms, India's GDP grew by 16.2 percent last quarter.

The sharp fall in GDP growth in July-September was due to the fading away of a favourable base effect. However, there were weak numbers in some of the sectors, with GVA of manufacturing contracting by 4.3 percent after having grown by 4.8 percent in April-June.

BREAKDOWN OF GDP NUMBERS  (GROWTH IN %)
JUL-SEP 2022 APR-JUN 2022 JUL-SEP 2021
Real GDP  6.3%  13.5% 8.4%
Nominal GDP  16.2%  26.7% 19.0%
Real GVA  5.6%  12.7% 8.3%
    Agriculture, forestry, fishing  4.6%  4.5% 3.2%
    Mining, quarrying  -2.8%  6.5% 14.5%
    Manufacturing  -4.3%  4.8% 5.6%
    Electricity, gas, other utilities  5.6%  14.7% 8.5%
    Construction  6.6%  16.8% 8.1%
    Trade, hotels, transport, etc  14.7%  25.7% 9.6%
    Financial, real estate, professsional services  7.2%  9.2% 6.1%
    Public administration, defence, other services  6.5%  26.3% 19.4%

There was also a surprise, albeit a positive one, with regards to the agricultural sector, whose GVA increased by 4.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in July-September, slightly up from a growth of 4.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Economists had expected the farm sector to perform less impressively given the uneven rainfall the country saw in July-September.

Services continued to perform well, with 'Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to broadcasting' posting a 14.7 percent increase in its GVA. Meanwhile, the GVA for  'Financial, real estate, professional services' rose by 7.2 percent, down from 9.2 percent in April-June.