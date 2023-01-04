 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet approves National Green Hydrogen Mission with initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore

Sweta Goswami
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the much-awaited National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in press briefing in New Delhi on January 4.

Of the Rs 19,744 crore outlay for the mission, the Indian government has earmarked Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) solely for incentives on production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers, which the government has termed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT). Apart from this, Rs 1,466 crore will be for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for research and development (R&D), and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components. The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will formulate the scheme guidelines for implementation of the respective components, the Union minister said.

“Nearly Rs 13,000 crore of the Rs 17,490 crore will be given as incentives for production of green hydrogen and the remaining amount (Rs 4,490 crore) will be for manufacturing of electrolysers. With this mission, the aim of the government is not just to be self sufficient in green hydrogen, but also to make India a major exporter of the gas. Indian will be a global hub of green hydrogen,” Thakur said in the press conference.

Under the programme, regions capable of supporting large scale production and/or utilisation of hydrogen will be identified and developed as “Green Hydrogen Hubs”.

Via the Mission, the government aims to create 50 lakh ton or 5 million metric ton (MMT) of green hydrogen production capacity every year till 2029-2030. For this, 60-100 gigawatt (GW) of electrolyser capacity will be created and 125 GW of renewable energy capacity addition will be done.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy through electrolysis.