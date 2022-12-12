 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

British trade minister Kemi Badenoch heads to India to kick off new round of trade talks

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April set an ambitious target to agree an FTA with India by Diwali in October. But he was forced to announce his resignation in July, and the deadline was missed.

Representational Image.

British trade minister Kemi Badenoch will hold her first face-to-face meeting with her Indian counterpart on Monday in New Delhi in an effort to spark life into talks over a free trade agreement (FTA) between the countries.

The trip marks the first formal round of negotiations since July.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April set an ambitious target to agree an FTA with India by Diwali in October. But he was forced to announce his resignation in July, and the deadline was missed.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is committed to getting a deal with India but won't sacrifice quality for speed, in a change of tone compared to Johnson.

Badenoch, who was appointed to her role in September, will meet Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and address the negotiating teams before the round of talks begins.

"I'm here in New Delhi to kickstart round six of UK-India trade negotiations and meet my counterpart Minister Goyal in person to drive progress on this agreement," Badenoch said in a statement.