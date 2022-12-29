 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brett Lee's speed, Tendulkar's perfection – India, Aus FTA agreed over coffee, lunch

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

An impromptu four-hour conversation between India and Australia's trade ministers set the ground for the free trade agreement to be completed in 88 days

Australian PM Anthony Albanese (left) with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali (Image Source: Anthony Albanese via Twitter /@AlboMP)

Even before delegates from India and Australia could begin their meeting in New Delhi on September 30, 2021 and announce the re-launch of negotiations to set up a free trade agreement (FTA), the two countries' ministers had already brokered an understanding over coffee and lunch.

"I don’t know what happened but we just thought let's have a cup of coffee before we get into the delegation level meeting. And we retreated into a small room…we got into a room and started talking," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on December 29 on the occasion of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement (ECTA) coming into force.

"That conversation went on for some four hours… And in that four hours, we almost finalised the free trade agreement," Goyal said, referring to his conversation with Australia's then Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan.

"We had our lunch also sitting there, while all the senior officials were pacing outside, worried, (thinking) 'what is cooking inside?' But what was cooking was what we are entering into force today," Goyal quipped.

The negotiations followed quickly, with the first virtual conference taking place on January 4 of this year and the last on March 25. The ECTA agreement was then signed on April 2, 88 days after negotiations officially began.

"If I can take an analogy from cricket, which also binds Australia and India together, this can be called an agreement that was negotiated with the speed of Brett Lee and the perfection of Sachin Tendulkar," Goyal remarked today.