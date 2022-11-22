 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ministers' panel may recommend 28% GST on online gaming, tweak in calculation method

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

However, it is likely to suggest a revised formula for calculating the amount on which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be levied.

The panel of state finance ministers is likely to recommend a uniform GST levy of 28 percent on online gaming irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or game of chance, sources said.

Currently, online gaming attracts 18 per cent GST. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

Sources said that the GoM report is almost final and would be submitted to the GST Council soon for consideration.

The Group of Ministers (GoM), chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, had in its earlier report submitted to the Council in June suggested a 28 per cent GST on on the full value of the consideration, including contest entry fee, paid by the player, without making a distinction such as games of skill or chance. However, the Council had asked the GoM to reconsider its report.

Following that the GoM took the views of the Attorney General and also met stakeholders from the online gaming industry.