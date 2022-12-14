 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agri budget rises to Rs 6.22 lakh cr under Modi govt, says Prahlad Patel

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Patel listed several steps taken by the Modi government in the interest of the farmers.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday said the Centre has taken several steps for the growth of the farm sector and to boost farmers' income and highlighted that nearly Rs 6.22 lakh crore has been allocated in the Budget for agriculture sector during 2014-22.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Patel informed that the agriculture budget stood at Rs 1,48,162.16 crore during the 2006-14 period while the budget allocation for the agri sector during 2014-22 reached Rs 6,21,940.92 crore.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, he said the Centre has provided Rs 2.16 lakh crore amount directly into bank accounts of eligible farmers. The Centre provides Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments under this scheme.

Patel said that "reports released by various institutions clearly show that the total inflation-adjusted income of farmers has doubled, or almost doubled in many states".

The minister said the Prime Minister has empowered the farmers by giving them modern digital technology.