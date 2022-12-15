 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha that the central government has reduced excise duty on petroleum products and some other states, following cues, and reduced their Value Added Tax (VAT).

Six non-BJP ruled states 'West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala and Jharkhand' have not reduced the VAT on petroleum products, leading to higher prices of petrol and diesel there, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Puri said in Lok Sabha that the central government has reduced excise duty on petroleum products and some other states, following cues, and reduced their Value Added Tax (VAT).

Six states 'West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala and Jharkhand' have not reduced the VAT, he said amidst vocal protests by the opposition members.

The minister said, currently the petrol price in India is one of the lowest.

He said the oil marketing companies together suffered losses of Rs 27,276 crore due to high prices of crude in international markets.

"I suggest MPs from the opposition impress upon their state governments to reduce the VAT so that they can also join the celebrations," he said.