US dollar gains as inflation data backs Fed rate hike; yen sinks

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

The US dollar rose on Friday after data showed inflation grew in March, though at a slower pace, keeping the Federal Reserve still firmly on track to raise interest rates at next week's monetary policy meeting.

US dollar

The yen, meanwhile, fell across the board, after the Bank of Japan said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates as expected, and unanimously decided to make no changes to its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

The Japanese currency plunged to its lowest since September 2008 against the euro, and its weakest level in seven weeks versus the dollar.

The euro was last up 1.6% against the yen at 150.13, while the dollar last traded up 1.6% higher at 136.12 yen.