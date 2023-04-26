 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar weakens on further signs of slowdown, euro rebounds

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, fell 0.422% as new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected last month, the Commerce Department said.

The dollar retreated on Wednesday on further signs of a U.S. economic slowdown after orders for core capital goods slipped more than expected in March as concerns festered about a looming vote in Congress over the unresolved debt ceiling.

The Swedish crown weakened sharply after the country's central bank was less hawkish than expected, while the euro rebounded 0.65% from losses on Tuesday when jitters over U.S. regional banks buoyed the safe-haven dollar.

Shipments also declined, suggesting that business spending on equipment was likely a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.