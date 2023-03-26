 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Cricket

WPL Final: Mumbai Indians win inaugural title, hand Delhi Capitals 7-wicket defeat

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

MI's successful run chase was led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who remained unbeaten for her knock of 60 runs off 55 balls.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) lifts the inaugural WPL title (Reuters image)

Mumbai Indians emerged as the winner of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL), defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in a tightly contested final played at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

Put to bat second, the MI side had a reasonable target of 132 runs, which they ended chasing down in the 20th over against a tight DC bowling attack.

The run chase was led by English batter Nat Sciver-Brunt, who remained unbeaten for her knock of 60 runs off 55 balls. She was accompanied for most of the innings by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 37 (39) before being run out in the 17th over.

Although DC was in the game till the 20th over due to the required run rate, the bowlers failed to tilt the game in their favour due to the failure to bag wickets. After dismissing openers Hayley Mathews (13) and Yasika Bhatia (4), they failed to find any breakthrough.