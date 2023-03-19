 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mitchell Starc scythes down India as Australia win second ODI to level series

Reuters
Mar 19, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, during India vs Australia ODI series 2023 (Image: Reuters)

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's lineup with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket win in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Sunday that levelled their three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing 118 to win after Starc claimed 5-53 for his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs in a fiery spell earlier in the day, Australia romped home in only 11 overs to set up a thrilling finale in Chennai on Wednesday.

A ferocious Mitchell Marsh cracked an unbeaten 66 in 36 balls — a knock that included six sixes — while Travis Head made 51 not out to get the tourists over the finish line.

Australia put India in to bat and struck early as Starc had Shubman Gill caught at point for a duck with a wider ball in the first over and the left-armer then dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off successive balls a little later.