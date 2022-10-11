India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third ODI to seal series

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls. Brief Scores: Brief Scores:

South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18). India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20). India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).