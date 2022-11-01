England keep alive semifinals hopes with 20-run win over New Zealand

England kept alive their semifinals hopes with a 20-run win over New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, skipper Jos Buttler played a scintillating 73-run knock to power England to 179 for six.

In reply, New Zealand could manage only 159 for six despite Glenn Phillips' 62 off 36.

Sam Curran (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Earlier, Buttler blazed away to 73 off 47 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes.

Besides the skipper, opener Alex Hales (52 off 40) scored a fine half-century.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets.

Brief scores: England: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 73, Alex Hales 52; Lockie Ferguson 2/45, Ish Sodhi 1/23) New Zealand: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 62, Kane Williamson 40; Sam Curran 2/26 Chris Woakes 2/33).