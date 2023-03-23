 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decoding Kolkata Knight Riders’ leadership crisis in Shreyas Iyer’s absence

Sandipan Banerjee
Mar 23, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

KKR paid a whopping Rs 12.25 crore for Iyer in the 2022 IPL auction. He was considered to be a long-term investment for the franchise, both as a player and as a leader

IPL 2021 File image (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Following three pandemic-ridden seasons, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are returning to the City of Joy for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The purple ship has been through some rough water in the past few years. Despite reaching the final under Eoin Morgan in a rather miraculous way back in 2021, the two-time former champions have been marred by inconsistency and lack of depth in the squad.

As a result, they finished seventh last season in a 10-team table. The management has tried to address the situation by bringing in Chandrakant Pandit, the ‘Dronacharya of the Indian domestic circuit’, as the head coach. And his assignment with the franchise is starting with the quest for an interim skipper in the wake of Shreyas Iyer’s career-threatening lower-back injury.

KKR paid a whopping Rs 12.25 crore for Iyer in the 2022 IPL auction. He was considered to be a long-term investment for the franchise, both as a player and as a leader. And following a below-par performance last year, KKR were banking on the Mumbai boy to deliver the goods in this coming season under the guidance of his former coach Pandit. However, his recurring lower-back injury, which resurfaced during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has jeopardised all those plans.

As per the latest update from the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the KKR captain is in danger of missing all of IPL 2023. Though he is not slated to undergo surgery as of now, Iyer’s rehab is bound to be time consuming. He is currently under the supervision of the board’s medical experts at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and from there, reportedly, the KKR think tank expects him to provide his “inputs” regarding the team proceedings.