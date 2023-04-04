 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cricket’s journey into a world of tech-driven possibilities

K Shriniwas Rao
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

From engaging with fans in 'real time' to creating a discussion platform during a live game to sharing of memes and gifs during a live game, the first week of the IPL on the JioCinema app shows that the future of user interface in cricket viewing is limitless.

IPL- 2023

To borrow a cliché from Hindi movies, the first week of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a “bumper opening” on JioCinema.

Before we move on to understand this further, a quick look at the numbers.

The IPL witnessed a record 147 crore video views on the opening weekend, approximate 5 crore downloads of the JioCinema app over the weekend, a massive 2.5 crore downloads on the day of the opening game itself and an average of 57 minutes per viewer per match.

These numbers are phenomenal and the week isn’t even over yet. Look at this developing framework from a POV of the 21/90 rule – it takes 21 days to make a habit and 90 days to make it a permanent lifestyle change – and see how the thought expands.