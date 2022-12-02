 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cricket-Plenty of room for all three formats to flourish, says former cricketer Virendra Sehwag

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

The former opener, who has 38 international hundreds to his name, had no doubts that the six-team ILT20, bankrolled in part by IPL franchise owners, will be a success.

Twenty20 cricket has brought much-needed financial security for players and while there are concerns it may divert attention and resources away from tests and ODIs former India batsman Virender Sehwag sees no reason why all three formats cannot co-exist.

The success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has spawned similar T20 competitions around the world, and the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) sees T20 as a vehicle to break new ground and push for the game's Olympic inclusion.

The vast number of games on the cricket calendar has prompted some players to prioritise formats, though few are willing to walk away from the lucrative T20 leagues.

"I don't agree that only T20 is the way forward," Sehwag told Reuters.

"Test cricket and one-day cricket will stay because the ICC makes sure countries play them so it can organise the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

"Test cricket and ODIs are very much part of how the game moves forward."