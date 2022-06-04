 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscoronavirus

Watch | As COVID cases rise across country, are we staring at another virus wave?

Moneycontrol News
Jun 04, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Why are COVID cases rising fast across the country? What do the symptoms look like? Is there a possibility of a fourth wave or a lockdown? Moneycontrol's Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor answers all these questions for you

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID India #Maharashtra COVID cases #Mumbai COVID cases #video
first published: Jun 4, 2022 10:37 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.