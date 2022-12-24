Millions getting infected by COVID in China, hospitals and morgues overwhelmed: Official data

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:57 PM IST

There were nearly 37 million new infections nationwide as of Tuesday this week, officials cited data, highlighting for the first time the surge in cases across the country.

As hospitals and morgues in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases, official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1 while the government has permitted the opening up of “Internet Hospitals” for the affected people to seek medical help to reduce the overload on clinics.

A leaked document purportedly from China’s National Health Commission suggested that about 248 million people around the country, roughly 17.56 per cent of the total population, were affected by the Covid surge between December 1 and 20, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The cases stated to be variants of Omicron spread like wildfire in the country after China overnight relaxed the zero-covid policy earlier this month.

Since then tracking cases became impossible as the government has done away with the testing.

Health officials in two Chinese cities reported lakhs of cases every day.