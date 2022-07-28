VIP Industries Q1: Making the most of a normal quarter

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The first quarter of a financial year is the biggest for luggage companies. For VIP (CMP: Rs 649 Market Cap: Rs 9190 crore), after a long wait of two years, Q1 FY23 turned out to be a normal quarter from the demand perspective. The company did not lose the opportunity with revenues crossing the pre-pandemic level. Gross margin, which has been on an upwards trajectory with the preponderance of own manufacturing, was subdued thanks to the steep increase in...