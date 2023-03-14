Reliance Jio announces postpaid family plans for Rs 399, Rs 699 with one-month free trial; check details

Jio Plus Postpaid Family plans starting at Rs 399 and Rs 699 with a one-month free trial were introduced by Reliance Jio on March 14. Jio said that after purchasing a plan, a postpaid customer may terminate it at any time and without questions asked.

For a monthly tariff of Rs 399 plan, there are three more SIM connections available for Rs 99 each. The monthly cost for a four-person household comes to Rs 696 (Rs 399 + Rs 99 x 3). This comes to a monthly charge of Rs 174 per SIM. In the Rs 699 package, an additional 3 add-on connections are available for Rs 99 each.

During activation, a processing fee of Rs. 99 per SIM will be charged. Family SIM add-ons will be billed at Rs. 99 per month after the free trial. Each additional family SIM will receive 5 GB of data each month.

Users who choose the Jio Plus postpaid family plan for Rs 399 get 75GB of data per month in addition to unlimited calling and Texting. Customers who opt for Rs 699 plan receive 100GB of data, unlimited talking, SMS, and free Amazon Prime and Netflix membership.

Users of JioFiber, corporate staff, current non-Jio Postpaid customers, and cardholders with strong credit scores are exempt from paying the security deposit. To better manage your family's usage, you can transfer data to each account added to your family plan. There is no daily data usage cap with the Postpaid Plus Family plans.

Blackstone divests 20.5% stake in Sona BLW Precision for Rs 4,917 cr

Pfizer to buy Seagen for $43 billion to deepen its reach into treating cancer A mobile number of your choice, Wi-Fi calling on international roaming, in-flight connectivity while travelling overseas, a single international plan for 129 countries, and India calling for Rs 1 per minute are additional features. Customers can subscribe to Netflix, Amazon, JioTV, and JioCinema apps. Jio Plus will be available beginning March 22, 2023 in all Jio Stores and via home delivery. Commenting on this launch, Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers. Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues." How to obtain the Jio Plus postpaid family plans: 1. Give a missed call on 70000 70000, and start your Jio Plus journey on WhatsApp

2. Select the relevant option to get Security Deposit waiver

3. Book free home delivery of your postpaid SIM

4. During home delivery, do not forget to get 3 more family SIMs

5. Pay applicable processing fee @99/SIM during activation

6. Once the master family SIM is activated, link the 3 family members to your account using MyJio app, to start sharing benefits absolutely free Existing Jio Prepaid users can upgrade to Family Postpaid free trial without changing SIM. 3-step process: A. Open MyJio App and select ‘prepaid to postpaid’ option

B. Complete the OTP verification & choose the free-trial plan

