Reliance Jio announces postpaid family plans for Rs 399, Rs 699 with one-month free trial; check details

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

For a monthly tariff of Rs 399 plan, there are three more SIM connections available for Rs 99 each. The monthly cost for a four-person household comes to Rs 696 (Rs 399 + Rs 99 x 3).

Jio Plus will be available beginning March 22, 2023 in all Jio Stores and via home delivery.

Jio Plus Postpaid Family plans starting at Rs 399 and Rs 699 with a one-month free trial were introduced by Reliance Jio on March 14. Jio said that after purchasing a plan, a postpaid customer may terminate it at any time and without questions asked.

During activation, a processing fee of Rs. 99 per SIM will be charged. Family SIM add-ons will be billed at Rs. 99 per month after the free trial. Each additional family SIM will receive 5 GB of data each month.

Users who choose the Jio Plus postpaid family plan for Rs 399 get 75GB of data per month in addition to unlimited calling and Texting. Customers who opt for Rs 699 plan receive 100GB of data, unlimited talking, SMS, and free Amazon Prime and Netflix membership.