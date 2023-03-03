 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT dismisses former Sintex Industries CMD Rahul Patel's plea against company's insolvency

Mar 03, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea of Rahul Arunprasad Patel, former chairman and managing director of Sintex Industries, challenging the insolvency case initiated against the debt-ridden textiles maker.

A two-member NCLAT bench upheld the earlier order passed by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on April 6, 2021, directed to initiate a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Sintex Industries over the plea filed by Invesco Asset Management (India).

"We do not find any merit in the appeal to interfere with the order impugned passed by the adjudicating authority. The impugned order dated April 6, 2021, passed by the adjudicating authority is hereby affirmed. The instant appeal is hereby dismissed," said NCLAT.

CIRP of Sintex Industries is almost near completion, where a joint bid by Reliance Industries Ltd and Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise has been voted with a 98.88 per cent majority and the NCLT has approved the resolution plan on February 10, 2023.