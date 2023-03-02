 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma to consider share buyback on March 8, share gains 2.4%

Mar 02, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

The move comes within weeks of the firm reporting a 22.51 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in the December quarter of FY23

Natco Pharma will consider a proposal for a share buyback on March 8, the company said in a stock exchange filing on March 2.

The board of directors would consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each, the company said .

"... it is hereby informed that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 8th day of March 2023, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2 each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto ....," the pharmaceutical company said.

The move comes within weeks of the firm reporting a 22.51 percent year on year drop in net profit at Rs. 62.30 crore in the December quarter of FY23.