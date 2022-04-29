Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards: Dixon Technologies wins Special Jury Award for Most Enterprising First Gen Business

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited has been conferred the Special Jury Award for the Most Enterprising First Generation Business at the Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards 2021.

Founded in 1993 with a single factory in Noida, Dixon is today the largest provider of consumer electronics, home appliances and security surveillance systems in India. It has 18 plants spread over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Dixon’s founder and executive chairman Sunil Vachani’s father was the man behind Weston, one of India’s first colour television brands. Weston, established in the 1980s, paved the way for Dixon’s entry into electronics.

Dixon has grown rapidly since its listing in 2017 and it features among the top 140 companies in India in terms of market capitalization.

The company’s revenue grew from Rs. 2,499 crore in FY 2017 to Rs. 6,400 crore in FY 2021, a 47% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).