Is it time to lock in the high yields?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Why we believe US Fed may be towards the end of the rate tightening cycle Indian interest rates closer to its near-term peak It may be prudent to lock in higher yields Volatility in equities to continue Valuation still not close to historic bottom Switch to equities once the rout plays out Global markets are wobbly and the weekend collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) in the US brings back bitter memories of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. Without wasting time on guessing...