IndusInd Bank Q1 – Steady trajectory with ample room to rerate

Madhuchanda Dey   •

In the context of the growth outlook, the valuation of IndusInd Bank looks undemanding, leaving ample room for rerating.

IndusInd Bank
Highlights Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Asset quality good with high provision and slippage largely from restructured book Credit growth strong with no compromise on quality Improvement in lending yield shields net interest margin with cost of funds inching up Valuation attractive in the context of the growth highway ahead IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 879, Market cap: Rs 68,154 crore) has started the fiscal on a strong note with robust growth in advances, stable interest margin, steady core fees, and comforting asset quality...

