IndiGo says overseas expansion via Istanbul on B777s receiving healthy response

Rohit Vaid
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

At present, IndiGo offers flights to 27 European destinations via Istanbul. Onward flights from Turkey are operated by IndiGo’s code-share partner Turkish Airlines.

New Delhi: After maintaining its dominant domestic market share, IndiGo plans to expand further on overseas routes via Istanbul serviced by the wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft, a senior company executive said.

The airline’s Global Sales Head Vinay Malhotra said IndiGo will start by offering flights to three destinations in Spain – Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia -- via Istanbul.

“This partnership for code-share with Turkish Airlines will go not only to Europe, but even beyond in the time to come,” he told MoneyControl.

