Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Google's Alphabet Layoffs 2023: The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email today that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.

As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company,Pichai said adding that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," Pichai added.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

With the layoffs, Google joins a host of other tech giants that have drastically scaled back operations amid a faltering global economy and soaring inflation. Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Twitter and Amazon.com have all slashed their ranks.