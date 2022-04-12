Dodla Dairy: This quality play set to make a bigger splash

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dodla Dairy Ltd (DDL; CMP: Rs 497; Market cap: Rs 2,959 crore), the second-largest player among private dairies with a significant presence in south India, is poised to continue outperforming the dairy industry. DDL is tapping both the organic (tapping into new adjacent areas) as well as the inorganic route (through acquisitions) for strengthening its presence. Its recent acquisition of Sri Krishna Milks’ operations would also consolidate DDL’s presence. DDL has created a strong relationship with farmers by enhancing direct procurement...