Dish TV appoints 3 independent directors, to convene AGM on December 29

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

This is the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV on Tuesday announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the board of the company, which is the first major appointment after the departure of its former promoter-backed chairman Jawahar Lal Goel.

Besides, the company also announced the resignation of Rajeev Kumar Dalmia, its executive director, from the board with effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

However, it also added, Dalmia would ''continue to act as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.'' According to Dish TV, Dalmia has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors and all other committees.

Besides, the board of the company in its meeting on Tuesday also ''approved the convening of the adjourned 34th Annual General Meeting'' of the company on December 29, 2022.

During the AGM, Dish TV would seek approval of shareholders for the appointments of three new independent directors - Sunil Kumar Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma and Gaurav Gupta.

Shareholders of Dish TV in September this year rejected four resolutions in the AGM, including the adoption of the company's financial statements for FY21 and FY22 and the appointment of independent director Rakesh Mohan.