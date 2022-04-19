HomeNewscompanies

Can Mindtree repeat the strong show, going forward?

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Mindtree, with its expertise in digital transformation, is clearly in a vantage position and is likely to deliver a very strong industry-leading growth in the coming years

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 3,957, Market Cap: Rs 65,232 crore) has ended FY22 with a bang — industry-leading revenue growth, stability in margin despite supply-side challenges and a spike in attrition, strong order flows as well as pipeline, and a very optimistic outlook for the coming year. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed both the Nifty and the IT index. However, the rumours of merger with other group companies might lead to heightened volatility. We will wait...

