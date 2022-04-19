Can Mindtree repeat the strong show, going forward?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 3,957, Market Cap: Rs 65,232 crore) has ended FY22 with a bang — industry-leading revenue growth, stability in margin despite supply-side challenges and a spike in attrition, strong order flows as well as pipeline, and a very optimistic outlook for the coming year. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed both the Nifty and the IT index. However, the rumours of merger with other group companies might lead to heightened volatility. We will wait...