 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Boat elevates Vivek Gambhir as Chairman; co-founder Sameer Mehta names as CEO

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap.

Representative Image

Earwear brand Boat on Thursday said it has elevated CEO Vivek Gambhir to Chairman of the company.

Boat co-founder Sameer Mehta will take on the role of CEO and Managing Director.

Gambhir, in his new role as Chairman, will continue to guide the leadership team on matters of strategy, organisational development and culture and future growth roadmap.

"We are now the number two company globally in the wearables (earwear and smartwatches) space in addition to being a leading brand in multiple categories in India. It is a matter of great pride that a brand born in India is now among the top brands in the world. And I am excited about the next phase of boAt, under the co-founders' visionary leadership," Gambhir said.