 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Bisleri Signs a Three-Year Deal with Delhi Capitals

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.,Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance.

Representative image.

Strengthening its hydration narrative by partnering with premier teams -  Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and now Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Bisleri, India's leading bottled mineral water, has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year's cricketing season.

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.,Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance.

Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.

Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, "We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association." Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri's 50-year legacy with India's most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association."