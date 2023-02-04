Bharti Airtel acquires 23% stake in Indus Towers held by subsidiary Nettle Infra

Bharti Airtel has increased its direct stake in Indus Towers by acquiring 23.01 percent shares held by its completely owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure, a regulatory filing said on February 4.

Bharti Airtel now holds a 47.95 percent stake in Indus Towers. The telecom operator earlier directly held a 24.94 percent stake and 23.01 percent through its subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure.

This is pursuant to the "composite scheme of amalgamation approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh bench, vide its order dated January 25, 2023, and becoming effective from February 1, 2023", the filing said.

Moneycontrol News