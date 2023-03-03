 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Axis Mutual Fund aims to collect Rs 50 crore from new fund

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

The fund offer -- Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index fund -- is an open-ended target maturity debt index fund investing in the constituents of the Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index.

(Representative image)

Axis Mutual Fund aims to collect around Rs 50 crore from the new fund it is launching next Monday during the primary subscription period.

The fund offer -- Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index fund -- is an open-ended target maturity debt index fund investing in the constituents of the Nifty G-Sec September 2032 index.

Aditya Pagaria and Hardik Shah will be managing the new fund which has no exit load.

The new fund will open for subscription on March 6 and close on March 13, it said in a statement on Friday.