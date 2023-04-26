Moneycontrol
HomeNewscompanies

AU SFB – An all-round strong show

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The growth in loan book for AU Small Finance Bank is strong, margins are stable, and asset quality is pristine

We see a strong earnings trajectory and the current valuation is at a discount to its 2017 IPO valuation and leaves room for upside
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Stable all-round performance in Q3 FY23 Strong loan growth, outlook encouraging Deposits ahead of credit growth moderating C/D ratio Margin compression likely as cost of funds rise with disbursement yield not catching up Asset quality pristine, credit cost to remain benign next year as well Investing heavily now, operating leverage benefit to kick in Strong growth trajectory, valuation at a discount to IPO valuation of 2017 AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 660, Market Cap: Rs 44,015 crore) ended the year on a great note with...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers