AU SFB – An all-round strong show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Stable all-round performance in Q3 FY23 Strong loan growth, outlook encouraging Deposits ahead of credit growth moderating C/D ratio Margin compression likely as cost of funds rise with disbursement yield not catching up Asset quality pristine, credit cost to remain benign next year as well Investing heavily now, operating leverage benefit to kick in Strong growth trajectory, valuation at a discount to IPO valuation of 2017 AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 660, Market Cap: Rs 44,015 crore) ended the year on a great note with...