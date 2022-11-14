 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla Capital, Nippon Life talks fail on merger

Nov 14, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Sources said Nippon Life stake would have been diluted to below 10 per cent following merger and Japanese firm is believed to be not comfortable with the idea of losing all the shareholder and the governance rights.

Talks between Aditya Birla Capital and Japan-based Nippon Life for merger have failed as later did not agree to reduced stake in life insurance venture of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) post resolution, sources said.

Nippon Life, who is 49 per cent partner in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), was considering a merger between Reliance Nippon Life and Birla Sun Life Insurance, a part of Aditya Birla Capital.

RNLIC is a subsidiary of debt-ridden Reliance Capital which is undergoing the insolvency resolution process.

As per the IRDAI guidelines, an entity cannot float two life or non-life insurance entities. As a result, it would be mandatory for Birla Sun Life to merge with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance if its promoters emerge as successful bidder during resolution process of RCL.

Aditya Birla Capital did not respond to the query sent by PTI in this regard.