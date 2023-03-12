 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Adani fully prepays $2.15 bn share-backed financing, $500 mn bridge loan for Ambuja acquisition

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

"This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated.

Adani Group on March 12 stated that it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, before committed timeline of March 31, 2023.

In addition to above, promoters have also prepaid $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. "This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated.

Adani added that the entire prepayment program has been completed within 6 weeks, which "testifies the strong liquidity management and access to capital at sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies."

The development comes amid  a report by Financial Times which suggested Adani issuing a formal request to global lenders for selling 4-5 percent stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt.