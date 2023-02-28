 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung vs TCL: A tale of two screens

Deepali Gupta
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Screen manufacturers that supply device makers are betting on divergent technologies. While TCL believes in a wearable future, Samsung is pitching a foldable one.

Barcelona: Here, at the world’s largest technology show, in one corner of Hall 2 sit leading manufacturers TCL and Samsung, vying for the attention of devices across brands. Known widely for the large screens in living rooms, these manufacturers are betting on a vastly different future. Those bets, however, are confusingly divergent. While TCL believes the future lies in bringing the screen close to the eyes, Samsung is convinced the defining difference of future devices will be the unfolding screen.

TCL’s biggest future bet is the wearable screen. The company has just launched a pair of opaque glasses that project what seems like a 55-inch screen in front of the eyes. “Maybe you don't have the space for such a screen at home. Or maybe sometimes you want to watch a blockbuster movie on the plane,” said Stefan Streit, general manager, global marketing, TCL, explaining the use cases.

Of course for this pair of glasses, it means viewing from a stationary position. Still the cinematic experience is pretty close to the real thing. They simply plug into the mobile phone or gaming console over a c-port or lightning cable and voila, the wearer sees a 3D image of a large screen at a living room distance. The device doesn’t have any external power source. It can include an attachment for corrective lenses for spectacle wearers, which would need to be fitted by an optician.

How it works