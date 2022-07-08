 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT may dip 10.6% YoY to Rs 505.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 08, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,953.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Zydus Lifesciences to report net profit at Rs 505.2 crore down 10.6% year-on-year (up 22.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 825.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 8, 2022 05:56 pm
