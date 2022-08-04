Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval to market anti-inflammatory skin cream

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Ivermectin cream used to treat inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Ivermectin cream, 1 per cent, the generic equivalent of reference listed drug Soolantra, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing. The cream will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added.

Ivermectin Cream is used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea, a common skin condition that causes redness of the skin and often small, red and pus-filled bumps on the face.

Citing IQVIA June 2022 data, the company said Ivermectin cream had annual sales of USD 176 million in the US.