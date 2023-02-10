Zomato remodels 10-min delivery service to deliver home-style meals

Weeks after Zomato withdrew the option for customers to place orders via Zomato Instant, a 10-minute delivery service, the company said the service is being remodeled. The pivot comes after the company struggled to find ways of growing Zomato Instant.

Now, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company is remodeling the service to provide home-style cooked meals and will call it Zomato Everyday.

“We are working on remodeling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering our customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday). We believe that this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently. We plan to launch this soon in the next few weeks,” Goyal said in the letter to shareholders after announcing the results for Q3FY23.

The company did not elaborate if it intends to stick to the 10-min delivery timeline for Zomato Everyday.

ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV suaccess “Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision,” a Zomato spokesperson had said earlier.

