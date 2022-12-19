 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato is out of Jefferies’ India Model Portfolio

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

The stock and cash were removed to make way for names in the metals sector

Jefferies has exited Zomato in their India Model Portfolio, according to a report from their Equity Strategy team.

The brokerage’s equity strategy team removed the foodtech company from their portfolio because they wanted to add weight to the metals sector, with China reopening and the expectation of peaking of interest rates in the US. After taking out the foodtech company and cash, and shaving off some weight from Maruti and select banks, the strategists have added Tata Steel and Hindalco.

“For the latter tactical move (exiting Zomato), we are incrementally wary of a potential rise in competitive activity in the sector… as its chief competitor, Swiggy, has recently seen market share loss,” wrote Mahesh Nandurkar and Abhinav Sinha in the December 19 report.

In a November 23 report, titled Zomato or Swiggy: Who Blinks First, the equity strategy team noted Swiggy’s loss in market share despite its aggression with discount offers and its flagship scheme.

Zomato’s market share at 55% was at the highest and its profitability had improved strongly but the foodtech company had to compromise on growth, partially due to a tough macro, according to the report. They predicted a difficult few months ahead for both players and saw a strong case for Swiggy to drop its aggressive stance to reduce its losses. In case Swiggy didn’t back down, then Zomato “may be induced to increase its aggression to drive growth.”