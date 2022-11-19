 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Zomato begins layoffs across functions; plans to shrink workforce by 4%

Chandra R Srikanth & Sanghamitra Kar
Nov 19, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

At least 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing. The company plans to layoff atleast 4 percent of its total workforce.

Representational image (Pic - Getty Images)

Zomato has started laying off employees this week, sources told Moneycontrol , as the food delivery platform looks to cut costs and turn profitable, in an increasingly challenging macro environment.

People familiar with the matter said at least 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been impacted. The company plans to layoff atleast 4 percent of its total workforce.

“These roles had become redundant as these employees who were mostly from mid-to-senior roles were working when the product was being revamped. Not that the product work is over, they have been let go,” a source said requesting anonymity.

Another source said that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal held a townhall a few days ago where he hinted that there will be job cuts across functions that were not performing well. A few account managers dealing with cloud kitchens have already been replaced, sources said.

Responding to Moneycontrol's queries, a Zomato spokesperson said, "There has been a regular performance based churn of under 3% of our workforce; there’s nothing more to it."

The layoffs come soon after three top level exits from the company in the last three weeks. Zomato's co- founder Mohit Gupta, new initiatives head Rahul Ganjoo and intercity head Siddharth Jhewar had quit, prompting concerns of stability at the senior management level.